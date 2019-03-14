Home

Martin Wynn Somers

Martin Wynn Somers Obituary
Martin Wynn Somers, 67, of White Plains, MD, died March 12, 2019. Husband of Phyllis Somers and father of Daniel Somers and Carey Hoffmaster.
Friends were received on Monday, March 18, from 5-8 p.m. with Wake Service at 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel in La Plata, MD. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 19, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in La Plata, MD.
Complete obituary and guestbook for the family is available at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 20, 2019
