Mary Catherine Blackmon, 93, passed away on September 26, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.
Born on September 27, 1925 in La Plata, she was the daughter of the late Mary Beaulah Greer Scott and Hugh Rhodock Scott. Mrs. Blackmon was a teaching assistant for the Charles County Public School System and served as a Clerk for the Charles County Commissioners. She was a member of the Charles County Garden Club. She enjoyed reading and needle work.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blackmon was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Houser.
She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Marion Blackmon Sr.; children Mary Scott Blackmon and her husband Don Stutzman, Catherine Anne Dean and her husband Larry Dean, Benjamin Marion Blackmon Jr. and his wife Lori Blackmon; grandchildren Jonathan Houser and his wife Audra Houser, Elizabeth Delaney and her husband Jordan Delaney, and Mary Katherine Blackmon; great grandchildren Colton Houser, McKenna Houser and Abigail Delaney,
Service and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Charles County, P. O. Box 1015, Waldorf, Maryland 20604 or online at www.humanesocietycc.org./donate.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 2, 2019