On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, Mary Cecelia Harley of Waldorf, MD, passed away from the chronic lung condition called Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. She was born on Dec. 19, 1942, and resided on St. Peter's Church Road.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alston Proctor, Clay Wilson and Pearline Wilson. Devoted wife of the late Comillus S. Harley (Buzzy), loving mother of two children: Renee' Brooks, Michael Harley (Lourdes); grandmother to four grandsons: Camden Brooks, Chaz Brooks, Xavier Harley and Giovanni Harley. She is sister to five siblings: Carlos (Darlene), Whalon (Janice), Niles (Pam) and Marty (Arlene). Cecelia previously worked at the National Geographic Society in both Gaithersburg, MD and Washington, D.C. locations and upon retirement at the Lifelong Learning Center in Waldorf, MD.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 4 at St. Peters Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter's Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601. Viewing from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A., Aquasco, MD 20605.
www.Adamsfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 1, 2019