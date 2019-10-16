Home

Mary Eliza Jackson


1935 - 2019
Mary Eliza Jackson Obituary
Mary Eliza Jackson age 82 peacefully departed this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Viewing Tuesday October 22, 2019, 6 pm to 8 pm with prayer service 7 pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Center, 4590 St. Josephs Way, Pomfert, MD 20675 where on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Mass of Christian Burial will take place, 11 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial, Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA White Plains, MD
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 18, 2019
