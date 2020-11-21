Mary Elizabeth Jennings, surrounded by loving family, died peacefully in her sunroom in Phoenix AZ on July 13, 2020 and went Home to Jesus one day shy of her 88th birthday. She was born Mary Elizabeth Martin in Buffalo NY on July 14, 1932 to her parents, John Delos and Mildred Mary Martin, and, along with her older sister, Pat (Patricia Jean Peters), grew up in the neighborhood of Kenmore, NY. After graduating from Kenmore High School, she worked as a bank teller in Buffalo. While on vacation in San Antonio TX in the spring of 1955, she met George Henry Jennings, Jr of Sapulpa, OK, the man who would become her lifelong love and her husband of 47 years until his death on February 1, 2003. Together they traveled the world, raised five children, and ministered together, first while George was in the Air Force in Spain, Texas, Pennsylvania, Germany, and Maryland, then in the Episcopal Church where George was a priest, and finally through Youth With A Mission in Canada, Australia, and various locations in the US. Mary was a homemaker, dedicated to supporting her husband and nurturing her children. She was a marvelous seamstress, making clothes for each member of the family. A lifelong traveler and learner, she was determined to master the skills needed to engage the computer age, and later in her life discovered a passion for family genealogy. After her husband's death, she continued to find ways of ministering, in Bible Study, roles in her Senior Center, and the school lunch ministry at Lifestream Church of the Nazarene (she was known as the Queen of Carrots, and had a crown to prove it!). When she moved recently from her home of 19 years in La Plata MD to Phoenix AZ, she quickly became part of a new church family at Paradise Springs Community Church.
Mary leaves behind five children, Bruce David Jennings (wife Kristi), Linda Jennings Hartzell (husband Mark), Kevin Mark Jennings (wife Julie), Joanna Grace Jennings and John Christopher Jennings (wife Sara), eleven grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and many others who know her as another mom. She kept the family address list and made sure that every member of her growing family knew that they were special to her. She was a sweet, stubborn, flawed, beautiful woman, who loved her family, friends, neighbors, and church with a gentle kindness. Her rich, full life was her witness to all she met of the Glory and Love of her Lord and Savior Jesus.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 at 6 PM at the Lifestream Church of the Nazarene (5105 Leonardtown Rd., Waldorf, MD 20601). Interment will be family only at Arlington National Cemetery.
