Mary Elizabeth Porter of Waldorf, MD passed away at home on April 11, 2019 after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in Washington, DC, on Sept. 26, 1948, she was the daughter of Catherine Willis and Frederick Willis and one of seven children.

She grew up in Washington, DC, and later in Suitland, MD, where she graduated from Suitland High School in 1966. She was employed for the Federal and DC Governments during her working career. She worked for the U.S. Supreme Court starting in 1971 and married Roger Porter of Washington, DC in April 1972.

She was hired at the U.S. Supreme Court as the first uniformed and armed woman police officer on the Court. She left the Court in 1982 to raise her son, Michael Porter, and to run her husband's part-time business. After her son was 18 years old, she returned to the Federal Government in 2000 to work as a Secretary at the U.S. Census Bureau in Suitland, MD. She retired from Census in Sept. 2011.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Porter; her son, Michael Porter; her future daughter-in-law, Marlene Garcia; and her 16-month old granddaughter, Nancy Elene Porter, who quickly became the love of her life and made her fight even harder in her battle with cancer. She is also survived by her brothers: Timothy Willis, of Newburg, MD; Mitchell Willis, of Waldorf, MD; and her sister, Susan Fiaschi, of New Severna Beach, FL.

Nancy was a kind, loving, and selfless person who always put others before herself and she went out of her way to help family and friends. Her kindness and sense of humor will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

In accordance with her wishes, Nancy will be cremated and a gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, April 26, from 1 p.m. until a Memorial Celebration (Celebration of Life) service at 2 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service (La Plata, MD). Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary