Mary Estes Hall died in her home, at the age of 82, on March 12, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the owner of Jim Hall Real Estate.
Proceeded by parents: John and Kathleen Redman; husband, James F. Hall; brothers: John Redman II and Coyal "Bobo" Redman.
Survived by, beloved partner of 19 years, Walter Weslocky; son, Jonathan K. (Denise) Hall; daughters: Karen Suzanne (Scott) Carter, Julie Hall (Jeff) Marshall; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 26 nieces and nephews; brothers: Charles (Karin) Redman, Gordon "Buster" (Dolly) Redman; sisters: Karen Riggs, Gail Narin, Kathie McGuire and Vivian Shanahan.
Mary loved dancing with the DC Hand Dance Club, sitting on the beach, and traveling by way of cruises. Her favorite music was 40's, 50's, Big Band and classical.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 20, 2019