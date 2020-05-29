Mary Evelyn Wilcher, age 77 of Swan Point, Maryland died May 28, 2020.



Mary was an amazing mother, daughter, wife, friend and grandmother and a member of the La Plata United Methodist Church. She was an active member of Waldorf Family Moose Lodge, was a diehard Redskins fan. She also enjoyed the Washington Nationals and Jimmy Johnson of NASCAR. She loved boating, fishing, cooking, hunting and calling in turkeys, needlepoint, crosswords, dancing, and eating crabs. She could pack an amazing funny car parachute. She was very clever and could fix nearly anything. She was always positive and loved life.



She was the daughter of Norman S. Stahler and LaRue Sherman.



She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly "Kim," "Kimmy," "Kidder" Martin and her son-in-law, Francis "Mike," "Mikee," "Michael; and her grandchild, Amanda "Mandy, Panda, Dumplin" Martin.



Due to COVID 19, funeral services will be private.



