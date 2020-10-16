1/
Mary (Ramos) Franklin
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Mary E. Franklin (Ramos) age 69 of Scottdale, GA and formerly of Indian Head & Bryans Road, MD, passed away peacefully with her loving husband by her side on September 20, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her Mother & Step Father, Mary Ellen & Alfred C. Masiello; Father, Charles Ramos, Sr.; Brothers, Chuck Ramos and Chris Masiello. She is survived by her Husband, Michael Franklin; Daughter and Son in Law, Stephanie & Carl Sanchez of Tucker, GA; Son, Nicholas Ramos Franklin of Washington, DC; Sisters: Sara & David Aud of Mechanicsville, MD; Nina & Don Large of Sarasota FL; Kathy & Jean Norton of Lawrenceville GA.

Brothers: Mickey & Gloria Ramos of Leonardtown, MD and Charles Ramos, Jr. of Atascadero, CA; Lifelong Friend, Cheryl Oliver Eastburn (David) of LaPlata, MD and many other family members and friends. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday October 16, 2020 in the Stateroom of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Rd. Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Internment following the service at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Columbarium and Memorial Garden, 801 Tom Smith Road, Lilburn, GA 30047

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Mary's memory to Hilarity for Charity, a Alzheimer's Charity; http://donatehfc.com

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at http://www.stewartfh.com.

Published in Maryland Independent on Oct. 16, 2020.
