Mary Glady's (Ford) Coates
1948 - 2020
Mary Glady's Coates affectionately known as Glady's and Mrs. Glady's by many, transitioned into eternal peace on Friday, May 8, 2020. Daughter of the late Henrietta Ford and Joseph Kelly Beloved, mother of Theresa, Gail, Frances, and Vonnessa. Viewing 4:00pm until Celebration of Life, 6:00pm, May 19th, Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., Indian Head, Maryland. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00am, May 20th, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Pomfret, Maryland. Interment Church Cemetery.

Published in Maryland Independent on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thornton Funeral Home, P.A. - Indian Head
3439 Livingston Road
Indian Head, MD 20640
(301) 375-7855
