Mary Jean (Meade) Embrey
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jean Embrey passed away at her home on June 8, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was 78 years old, born in Lisbon, OH to Morgan and Velma Meade and raised in Tippecanoe, OH.

In 1959 she moved to the D.C. area and worked at the FBI. Married Woody Embrey December 1960.

Loving mother to four children (Karla, Tricia, Clark, Troy),12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She retired as a pharmacy tech in 2007. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial service will be held at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved