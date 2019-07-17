Mary Juanita Bell, 91, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully at her home on July 15, 2019.



Juanita was born on October 4, 1927 in Washington, D.C. to the late William Edward Caton and Mary Edna Carroll Caton. She was one of nine children.



Juanita met her best friend and life partner, Lemuel Duey Bell over seventy-three years ago. They celebrated their anniversary on December 21st each year. Juanita lost her husband on May 17, 2015 and continued to celebrate their anniversary as if he still stood beside her. She may have only had sixty-eight (68) years with her forever love physically, but if you asked her she'd been married for over seventy-two (72) years. He was her rock, her heart and her love.



Juanita is survived by her children, Mary Frances Payne (Ronald) of Mechanicsville MD, Lemuel Moran Bell (Colleen) of Waldorf, MD, Douglas Edward Bell of Midland, NC, Lillian Olivia Jamison (Archie) of Charlotte Hall, MD, David Allen Bell (Barbara) of Mechanicsville, MD, and eleven (11) grandchildren; twenty-three (23) great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and all of her siblings and siblings-in-law.



The family will receive friends for Juanita's Visitation on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service heard at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622, by Pastor Chris Whetlor. Interment will follow immediately at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, MD 20746. Published in The Maryland Independent on July 19, 2019