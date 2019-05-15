|
|
Mary June Cooper, 91, transitioned peacefully on Sunday May 12, 2019 at her residence in La Plata, MD. Born June 8, 1927 in Charles County, MD.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Francis X. Cooper Sr.; six children (one predeceased child); eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and many other relatives and friends.
Viewing will take place on Monday May 20 at 8 a.m. Family Tributes 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Marys Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by Johnson Funeral Service, PA, White Plains, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on May 17, 2019