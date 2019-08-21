|
Mary Lucille Matthews, 88, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Sagepoint Senior Living Services, in La Plata, MD. She is survived by her two children, John and Patricia, six grandchildren, a daughter and son-in-law, and twelve great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sons, James R. and William E.; her brothers, John, Michael, Thomas, Joseph and William; her sisters, Mary Helen and Ann Patricia; her father, Rosevill and mother, Mary Elizabeth. Funeral services will be held at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD on Monday, August 26. Viewing at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Aug. 23, 2019