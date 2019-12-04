Home

Mary Louise Green


1934 - 2019
Mary Louise Green Obituary
Mary Louise Green, affectionately known as Louise, went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at BridgePoint Healthcare in Washington, DC. Louise was born in Charles County, MD on October 23, 1934 to the late Thomas Winters and Mary L. Jackson. Viewing, 10:30am followed by Tributes, 11:30am, Mass, 12:00noon on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Saint Mary's Newport Catholic Church, 11555 St. Mary's Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Online guestbook www.thorntonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Dec. 6, 2019
