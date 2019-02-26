Mary Louise Sokol, 72, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on February 23, 2019 at the Charles County Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

Mary was the daughter of the late Loren and Grace Weinstock. She attended and graduated from Warren High School, Vincent, Ohio, Class of 1964 and Ohio State University, Class of 1968. She received her Master's Degree in counseling and guidance from University of Alabama in 1971 and a fine arts degree from Corcoran School of Arts, Washington, DC in 2001.

Her vast professional career included working as Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor in Leonardtown and La Plata, MD; Operations Director of Spring Dell Center, La Plata; Rehabilitation Director of Fairfax Operations Unlimited, Braddock Road, Virginia; Executive Director, Mt. Vernon Enterprises, Springfield, Virginia; Deputy Health Officer, La Plata; and ran the Social Service grant program at the College of Southern Maryland, La Plata, MD.

An avid nature lover, Mary raised Arabian horses and was an active Audubon Club member. Her talents included playing the clarinet, the guitar along with painting art. Mary traveled extensively throughout the world with her husband and visited countries in Europe, Africa, North America, South America, Middle America, and Asia.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, C. Richard Sokol; son, Mark Sokol and his wife Karen Lambertz-Sokol of Wadenswil, Switzerland; grandson, Alex Sokol; sister, Verna Hillstrom and her husband Marvin; and niece Valerie Hillstrom.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Episcopal Church Cemetery (Newport), 9590 Trinity Church Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604.

