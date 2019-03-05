Howland, Ohio - Mary M. Ashcraft Carle, 55, passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, John "Ted" Carle, of Howland, whom she married on April 30, 1993; father, Edward J. Ashcraft, of Conneaut; children: Tiffany (Dwayne) Rowe, of Niles; Ashley (Joshua) Bascom, of Copley; Brandon (Ashley) Carle, of Grand Rapids, MI; Gretchen Carle, of Howland; grandchildren: Austin and Tyler Bittner; Blake, Colton and Caidence Rowe; Elaine Carle; Michael Carle; siblings: Edward "Joe" (Leslie) Ashcraft Jr., Mark (Tammy) Ashcraft, Tina (Jeff Wilson) Ashcraft, Beth (Kelly) Leonardson; and her five nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Dorothy and Robert Peters, Margaret and Robert Aiken, Kenneth Ashcraft; and her dear mom, Barbara Ashcraft.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut. An additional calling hour will be held on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut, with Lay Leader of Prayer, Nicholas Iarocci presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please remember Mary by giving to your local pet rescue or the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.

Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 6, 2019