Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Smith Nesbitt Funeral Home and Cremation Services
345 Main Street
Conneaut, OH 44030
(440) 599-8106
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Carle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary M. Ashcraft Carle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary M. Ashcraft Carle Obituary
Howland, Ohio - Mary M. Ashcraft Carle, 55, passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her husband, John "Ted" Carle, of Howland, whom she married on April 30, 1993; father, Edward J. Ashcraft, of Conneaut; children: Tiffany (Dwayne) Rowe, of Niles; Ashley (Joshua) Bascom, of Copley; Brandon (Ashley) Carle, of Grand Rapids, MI; Gretchen Carle, of Howland; grandchildren: Austin and Tyler Bittner; Blake, Colton and Caidence Rowe; Elaine Carle; Michael Carle; siblings: Edward "Joe" (Leslie) Ashcraft Jr., Mark (Tammy) Ashcraft, Tina (Jeff Wilson) Ashcraft, Beth (Kelly) Leonardson; and her five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Dorothy and Robert Peters, Margaret and Robert Aiken, Kenneth Ashcraft; and her dear mom, Barbara Ashcraft.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, March 5, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut. An additional calling hour will be held on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of services at 2 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Smith-Nesbitt Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Conneaut, with Lay Leader of Prayer, Nicholas Iarocci presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Mary by giving to your local pet rescue or the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.
Online guestbook, condolences, and complete obituary at: www.thompsonsmithnesbitt.com
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now