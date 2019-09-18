|
|
|
Surrounded by her family, Mary J. Smallwood, 85, of Indian Head, Maryland, peacefully transitioned to eternal rest at INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, VA on September 14, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 5560 Pleasant Grove Road , Marbury, Maryland 20658. A viewing will be held from 9:00am until 11:00am. Services will begin at 11:00am, followed by interment in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are provided by Adams Funeral Home 20605 Aquasco Road, Aquasco, Maryland 20608
Published in The Maryland Independent from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019