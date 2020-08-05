Mary Wright Kline graduated with high honors and accolades from all who loved her upon completing her degree and earthly assignment on July 28, 2020, majoring in life and family management. Her graduation ceremony will be held at Lockhart Baptist Church on Sunday, August 9th, at 4:00 pm.



Mary was born at home in Marbury, Maryland, on April 18, 1936 to Thomas and Eva Wright. She was probably the fasted delivered baby because she had no time for a long delivery - she had lots to do - lots to accomplish! At the young age of 16, she became a high school teacher in the 10th grade and then went on to graduate valedictorian of her Lackey High School class of 1954. In 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Kline, starting the next phase of her educational major in life and family management. She was a self-taught bookkeeper and business manager of the family businesses including gas stations, tire stores and go-kart tracks. Mary gave birth to a son and two daughters whom she gave her all to. In 1967, the family left for Florida where Lil' 500 was born providing a livelihood for the family. Mary, the seamstress, made all the uniforms, took care of all the bookwork and even worked at the business while taking care of her children and husband - she made sure they were fed, had clean clothes, went to piano practices, dance lessons, swim team practice, majorette practice, football games, parades, etc., sewing outfits, making baked goods, helping with homework assignments, and everything that keeps a woman super busy without having to run a business. Then at the age of 39, she became a grandmother. This began a whole new study in life where she gave of herself to see them through - all 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. At the age of 54, she graduated cum laude from UCF. The rest can be said by the family members themselves - memories of Mary, Mom, Grandma, Mema and the huge impact she has had on all their lives.



In closing, one class in her studies that she did fail miserably in was "Living for Self-101". She quickly dropped the course shortly after registering realizing it would only waste her time as she could never pass. However, her heavenly college was more than happy to remove this course from her record leaving a glowing and shining GPA of 8.0 - if you can imagine that! While she continues to serve in a different capacity, her surviving family, Husband Ron Kline of 64 years,brother Thomas Wright and sister Nina McCormick, son Randy Kline and daughters, Kathy Cirilo and Konnie Kline, Grandchildren, Stacie Scarborough, Robbie Kline and Stephanie Marion, and 6 great grandchildren, Jessica Ayuso, Ethan Scarborough, Hannah and Ellie Scarborough, Samuel and Cora Marion, will strive to follow their wife, mom, grandmother or great grandmothers godly example - Living for Others-101 - a class she passed with an A+++++!



If you would like to participate in Mary's heavenly graduation celebration, your expressions may be sent to Lockhart Baptist church, 7601 Edgewater Dr., Orlando, FL 32810. Phone: 407-295-1133 Office is closed on Friday's. Please leave your favorite memory of Mary in the guestbook.



Send sympathy flowers



Services & Gatherings



Memorial Service:



Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 4:00pm



Lockhart Baptist Church 7601 Edgewater Drive Orlando, Fl. 32810



Newcomer - S. Seminole Chapel (407-260-5400) is assisting the family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store