Max W. Gould of Clinton, MD died on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 82 years. Beloved husband for 62 years to Lelis O. (Ramos) Gould; devoted father of John E. (Peggy) Gould of Boerne, TX, Lori A. Gould of Clinton, MD, Max A. (Mary) Gould of Milford, DE, MIchael A. Gould of Clinton, MD and the late Kelli R. Wilson; dear brother of Joan Davis of Oakland, MD, Ted (Rhonda) Gould of Volga, W. Va. and Kenny (Janet) Gould of Grafton, W. VA and the late Pat Gould; loving grandfather of Dr. Julie Gould, Jeremy Gould, Sydney (BJ) Wells, Hannah Wilson, Sarah Wilson, Joseph (Amy) Gould, Matthew Gould, Breanna Gould, Samuel Gould, Elizabeth Gould and the late Jeffrey Gould; sweet great-grandfather of Angelina Gould, Ava Gould, Isyan Gould and Khalai Gould. Max leaves behind many friends and relatives scattered across the United States.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 9, 2019