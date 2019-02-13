Melody Roxanne Hudson (formerly Sandy) died peacefully at GW Hospital in Washington, DC on February 1, 2019, at the age of 59, after losing her battle with cancer.

Melody is survived by her husband of 40 years, Harold Hudson; her two children: daughter, Kellie Hudson Bowling and her son-in-law Tommy, of Melbourne Beach, FL; son, Daniel Hudson and daughter-in-law Brandy, of Marbury, MD; her brother, Denny Sandy and sister-in-law Linda, of Indian Head; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kathy (Hudson) and Billy Moore; nine grandchildren: Karissa, Nathan, Jacob, Tristan, Everleigh, Brianna, Carter, Parker, Elliot; as well as her nieces and nephew; and a host of extended family. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Clarice Evelyn Sandy and Gilbert William Sandy, both of Indian Head.

Melody was born on Nov. 4, 1959 in Washington, DC, to Gilbert and Evelyn Sandy. She graduated from Lackey High School in 1976. She married Harold Hudson, the love of her life, in June 1978. Melody retired from the Naval Research Laboratory as an administrative officer in the Space Systems Division in January 2010 after 31 years of dedicated government service.

In her retirement, Melody grew to love quilting. She also earned her EMT certification in her retirement and became a member of the 10th District Volunteer Fire Department. She was an active and dedicated member of the Pisgah United Methodist Church and often volunteered as a Sunday school teacher.

A viewing will be held at Pisgah United Methodist Church on Wednesday, February 6, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, February 7, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment: Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD. A repast will be held at the church following interment. Pastor Jeanne Parr will officiate the services. All are welcome to attend and Celebrate Melody's Life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to 10th District VFD at 7035 Poorhouse Road, Indian Head, MD 20640 or Pisgah United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 168, Marbury, MD 20658.

Condolences for family and friends may be left at: williamsfuneralhomepa.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary