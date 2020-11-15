Mervin Richard Parker passed away on October 26, 2020. He retired in 2005 from the Federal government from USDA, ARC as a mechanic. He worked 40 years as a Federal employee.



He also had a "One man computerized band" and in his earlier years managed the" King of Hearts" Band which included his four brothers and local friends, etc.



He is the son of Richard D. Parker and Annie Olivia Gross Parker. He was the second of eight siblings. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Shelia Montague Parker; and children Angela, Dhimitri, Melissa (deceased) Andre, Randi (Garry) and Danielle; as well as nine grandchildren.



