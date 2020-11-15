1/1
Mervin Richard Parker
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mervin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mervin Richard Parker passed away on October 26, 2020. He retired in 2005 from the Federal government from USDA, ARC as a mechanic. He worked 40 years as a Federal employee.

He also had a "One man computerized band" and in his earlier years managed the" King of Hearts" Band which included his four brothers and local friends, etc.

He is the son of Richard D. Parker and Annie Olivia Gross Parker. He was the second of eight siblings. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Shelia Montague Parker; and children Angela, Dhimitri, Melissa (deceased) Andre, Randi (Garry) and Danielle; as well as nine grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Maryland Independent on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved