Michael Christopher Patterson, 53, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Born on May 5, 1967 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was the son of John Patterson and the late Marianne Patterson. Holding a PhD, Mr. Patterson was the Facility Director at Clearwater Nature Center. He was a member of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society, was an avid birder and enjoyed watching sports, especially the Washington Nationals.
In addition to his father, Mr. Patterson is survived by his wife Nicole; brothers John Patterson, David Patterson and Chris Patterson.
Due to the circumstances of the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private service will be held and hope to arrange for a Celebration of his life at a later date. We are heartbroken that everyone cannot immediately honor his life with all the people who love him, but we know everyone will be there in spirit.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southern Maryland Audubon Society, P.O. Box 181, Bryans Road, MD 20616.
Online condolences may be made at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in Maryland Independent on Jun. 1, 2020.