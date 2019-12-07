|
Michael Devin Adams, Jr. of Indian Head, MD passed away at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore on December 7, 2019. He was 38 years old. Michael is survived by his parents Michael Sr. and May (Susie) Adams also of Indian Head, brother Patrick Adams of Murcia, Spain, aunt Wanda Walker of Richmond, VA, aunt Maureen Krenzer (Jeffrey) of Jacksonville, FL, aunt Diane Payne of Ash, NC, aunt Deborah O'Hara and many cousins. He was the grandchild of the late Arlo and Marya Adams formerly of Indian Head and the late Joseph and Florence O'Hara formerly of Merritt Island, FL. Michael was a graduate of the Royal Scottish Academy in Glasgow, Scotland where he earned a Masters in Music. He was an accomplished classical musician and on occasion played with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra. At the time of his passing he was employed by Leonardtown Cigars but also did freelance production management work. Known to be a very outgoing and gregarious person, he had many friends. Michael was an organ and tissue donor. In lieu of a traditional funeral (which he despised) a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Those wishing to donate in his honor should make contributions to the Living Legacy Foundation, 1730 Twin Springs Road, Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21227.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Dec. 11, 2019