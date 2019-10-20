Home

Michael Eid


1946 - 2019
Michael Eid Obituary
Michael L. Eid, formerly of Waldorf, passed away on September 18, 2019. He resided in Beverly Hills, Florida. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Kem, daughter Stephanie, son in law Matt, grandchildren Sean and Matthew, a sister, Phyllis, brother in law Bill and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Barb, his sister, Elaine and brother in law Earl.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memories and condolences can be left at https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/chronicleonline/obituary.aspx?n=michael-louis-eid&pid=194215774
Published in The Maryland Independent on Oct. 23, 2019
