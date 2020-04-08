Home

Michael H. Legagneux Jr.


1977 - 2020
Michael H. Legagneux Jr. Obituary
Michael Howard Legagneux Jr., 42, of White Plains, Maryland, passed away on April 4, 2020 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

Born on June 23, 1977 in La Plata, he was the son of Michael H. Legagneux Sr. and the late Susan C. Legagneux. Mr. Legagneux was an elevator mechanic and a member of the Union Local number 10. He was a loving husband and father who adored his daughters. An outdoors enthusiast, Mr. Legagneux enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

In addition to his father, Mr. Legagneux is survived by his wife, Kimberly A. Legagneux; daughters Meredith Ann and Michelle Mae Legagneux.

Due to the COVID19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to name of organization with address.

Online guestbook is available at www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 10, 2020
