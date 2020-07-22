May your loving memories serve to provide peace and the comfort of your family and friends console you at this difficult time.
Matt & Debbie Mitchell
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mike and I lived in the same neighborhood growing up. We walked home from the bus stop together for years. Even when we got older if he seen me out he would always stop to say hi. He was a great friend. He will be greatly missed. My deepest condolences to his family and children.
Sharon
Friend
July 23, 2020
I only met you once with your dad and you seemed like a well raised young man. I'm heart broken that your parents had to lose you so soon.
Millington
Friend
July 23, 2020
Mike was a wonderful, funny and talented personal . You will truly be missed. Keeping the family in my prayers.
Shauna
Friend
July 23, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences to his family. I'll keep you in prayer during this difficult time. Jo Anne
Jo Anne Stewart
Friend
July 22, 2020
Big Mike was a outstanding man that cared for his family and was always there for his friends. He made his presence known and will surely be missed by alot of people. We'll miss you big fella until we all meet again.
Terrence Lancaster
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mikey was a very happy and nice young man rip.
Patricia Thompson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Michael was very special person to everyone around him. Rest in peace you will be missed. I send my condolences to the family and prayers. May God with you
Kiya Payton
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Thornton Funeral Home
