Michael Patrick Connolly, 77, of White Plains, MD, passed away on March 24, 2019 at his residence.

Michael was born on Dec. 17, 1941 in Washington, DC, to the late Vincent DePaul Connolly and Leontine Felicity Connolly Tansill.

Michael was a retired Sergeant for the Metropolitan Police Department. He proudly served in the United States Air Force, Army Reserves and Navy. He was a member of the FOP, Emerald Society, and the Buckley Club. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and crabber, and was a member of the St. Charles Sportsman Club, National Wild Turkey Federation and the NRA. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Michael is survived by his wife of 52 years, Eleanor Connolly; two sons: Daniel Connolly, David Connolly (Angie); two daughters: Debra Connolly, Dawn Connolly-Jones; seven grandchildren: Aaron Jones, Danielle Burkey, Tyler Connolly, Caden Connolly, Harley Connolly, Brice Higgs, Kydin Higgs; and sister, Patricia "Penny" Seaman (Richard).

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Parish Center, 4590 Saint Joseph's Way, Pomfret, MD 20675, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are asked to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603. Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary