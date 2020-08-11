MSgt Carl E. Upchurch, Jr., Ret. USAF, 89, of Morningside, MD passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his home. Carl is survived by his children, Roxcie A. Kurtz, Brady C. Upchurch, Ricky A. Upchurch, Crystal E. Naumoff and Jolene R. Upchurch; one brother, Capt. Michael B. Upchurch (Pam) and several grandchildren.The family will receive friends for Carl's Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service being held at 12:00 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.