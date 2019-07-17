Nancy Camden Rollins Ernst, age 87, formerly of La Plata, MD, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Marion, NC. She was born in Asheville, NC to the late Thomas Scott Rollins, Jr., of Asheville, NC, and Ellen Melick Rollins, of Elizabeth City, NC.



Nancy retired from the Office of the Comptroller General following 42 years of distinguished service in the United States General Accounting Office



Nancy and her husband, Robert Sankey Ernst, who preceded her in death, lived in La Plata, MD where they attended Christ Church, Port Tobacco Parish. She is survived by her niece and nephews and their families, Jim and Elizabeth Gibbs, Richard and Vickie Herman, and Dan and Susan Herman, as well as many great-nieces and -nephews, cousins and loving friends.



Services of Remembrance will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills at PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com. Published in The Maryland Independent on July 19, 2019