Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Ingvalson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jane (Wyatt) Ingvalson


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
Nancy Jane (Wyatt) Ingvalson Obituary
Nancy Jane Ingvalson, age 83, died on November 5, 2019 surrounded by her daughters.

Nancy was a Retail Manager for 45 plus years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing.

She was the daughter of Thomas and Malvina Dorothy Wyatt.

She is survived by her daughters, Denise Calisti (Tom), Karon Powell, and Mary Ellen Jones Herbert (Fred).

Visitation on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorial contributions in Nancy's name are asked to .
Published in The Maryland Independent on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -