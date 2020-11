Nancy Jean Camp Ganskow passed away on November 5 after a lengthy illness at age 73. A resident of Charles County since 1965, she worked for many years at the Naval Ordinance Station in Indian Head and was an avid bowler and animal lover. She was pre-deceased by husband Keith Ganskow, a Vietnam veteran, in 1983. She is survived by sisters Sharon Camp and Cindy Hampton, niece Jamie Hampton Gilbert and nephews Wade and Parker Hampton. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on December 19, at Raymond Funeral Home in La Plata, followed by a private burial on the family farm.