Nancy Katherine Zanelotti, 79, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019. Nancy was born to the late John William Bright and late Katie Lou Brantly Bright on Oct. 19, 1939 in Washington, DC.
Nancy enjoyed reading, birdwatching, spending time at the beach, and watching classic films, especially films starring Bette Davis.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Zanelotti Sr.; and grandson, Bryan Zanelotti. She is survived by her sons: Jerry Zanelotti Jr. (Sandy), of Mechanicsville, MD; Joe Zanelotti, of Mechanicsville, MD; John Zanelotti, of Charlotte Hall, MD; her daughter, Toni Kruszka (Steve), of Mechanicsville, MD; grandchildren: Samantha Zanelotti, Curt Zanelotti, Gina Zanelotti, Joe Zanelotti Jr., Anthony Zanelotti and Vinny Kruszka.
Family will receive friends for Nancy's Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, March 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The College of Southern Maryland Foundation in support of the Jerry and Nancy Zanelotti Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 910, La Plata, MD 20646.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 15, 2019