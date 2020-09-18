On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Nancy Roadman Guarino, loving wife and mother of three children died at age 89. Nancy was born on November 14, 1930 in Rolling Rock, Pennsylvania to Samuel and Margaretta (Reep) Roadman. Nancy married Ralph Guarino and raised a daughter Sharon Barrett Guarino, and two sons Randy and Gavin Guarino.



Nancy had a passion for gardening and became a certified master gardener, creating new gardens in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Colorado and led local garden clubs in all three states both locally and nationally. She was known for her kind and compassionate spirit, storytelling, hospitality, and her infectious smile, and laugh. She also enjoyed sports, playing golf and skiing on her 88th birthday. She made lifelong friends wherever she lived. "More than life itself", Nancy loved her children and grandchildren.



Nancy was preceded in death by her father, Samuel, her mother Margaretta, her husband Ralph, her son Randy, and sister Gretta. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Guarino Barrett, presently living in Edwards, CO; her son Gavin Guarino, Indian Lake, PA; her granddaughters Meghan Guarino Backman, Phoenix, AZ, Elizabeth Criss Edwards, CO, Geoffrey Guarino, Pittsburgh, PA, Mallory Guarino, San Antonio, TX; and her sister, Susann Roadman Johnson of Pleasanton, CA..



Funeral Services will not be held presently due to COVID-19. However, the family will celebrate Nancy's life in the Spring of 2021 in Ligonier, PA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store