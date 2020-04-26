Home

Nancy (Eaton) Smart


1939 - 2020
Nancy (Eaton) Smart Obituary
Nancy Smart died Thursday, April 9, 2020. Born July 20, 1939, Ms. Smart grew up in Williamstown, MA, and graduated from Smith College in 1961.

For 35 years, she worked at Voice of America (VOA), where she helped bring major stories to VOA's international audience. She rode in 100-mile endurance horse races and was active in the Port Tobacco River Conservancy and Smarter Growth Alliance for Charles County.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph H. Selden III; her son, Sam E. Smart; her sister, Oriole Eaton, and her brothers: John and Jeff Eaton.

A memorial service will be scheduled after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Memorial donations may be made to Smith College.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 29, 2020
