Naomi Lema Bynum Cook, 62, of Waldorf, MD
The daughter of the late Julius and Esther Berry Bynum, wife of the late Tyrone W. Cook, mother of Tayana Renee Bynum and Durrell Tory E. Cook, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 after an extended but valiant battle with breast cancer.
She will be honored by family and friends on Tuesday, March 5 in the Chapel of Thornton Funeral Home, P.A., 3439 Livingston Road, Indian Head, MD 20640. Viewing 9:30 a.m. until time of Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment: Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 1, 2019