Noah Charles Mashinski
2020 - 2020
Noah Charles Mashinski, of Bunker Hill, WV passed away, August 28, 2020.

Noah was born July 18, 2020 in Martinsburg; the son of Christopher Mashinski and Emily Owens.

Along with his parents, Noah is survived by his sister, Kinsley Grace Mashinski of Bunker Hill; his paternal grandparents, Karen Mashinski and Thomas Austin of Maryland; and his maternal grandparents, Julie Owens and Donald Mauck of Kearneysville. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Mashinski.

Services for Noah will be private.

Published in Maryland Independent on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
228 S. Pleasant Valley Road
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-2523
