Noah Charles Mashinski, of Bunker Hill, WV passed away, August 28, 2020.



Noah was born July 18, 2020 in Martinsburg; the son of Christopher Mashinski and Emily Owens.



Along with his parents, Noah is survived by his sister, Kinsley Grace Mashinski of Bunker Hill; his paternal grandparents, Karen Mashinski and Thomas Austin of Maryland; and his maternal grandparents, Julie Owens and Donald Mauck of Kearneysville. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles Mashinski.



Services for Noah will be private.



