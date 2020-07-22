Norma Paxson Jenkins, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on July 10, 2020 at the age of 89.A resident of Charles County since 1981, Norma was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who worked as a Payroll Specialist for nearly 30 years at The Washington Post, and 15 years earlier at The Washington Daily News. She was well-liked and respected for her work assisting colleagues from all walks of life.Her pastimes included keeping up with the news of the day, family activities and following the Washington football team.Norma was married for 58 years to Robert Jenkins, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2008. In addition to her husband, Norma was preceded in death by one grandchild.She is survived by three sons, Robert Jenkins, Jr. of Chevy Chase, MD, Richard Jenkins and his wife Lovely of Port Tobacco, MD and Mark Jenkins of Clements, MD; one sister, Barbara Paxson Ellmore of Hamilton, VA; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.The family will host a virtual Memorial Service for Norma via Zoom on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 1PM.