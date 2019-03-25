|
|
Otis B. DeLozier, 87, of Bryans Road, MD, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019. Husband of the late Patsy DeLozier. Father of Gay Cutlip (Dickie) and Tony DeLozier (Sally).
Visitation on Tuesday, April 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646 and where there will be an additional visitation on Wednesday, April 3, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.
Memorial contributions in Otis' name are asked to Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department, 3099 Livingston Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616 or Perseverance Masonic Lodge 208, 31 Raymond Ave., Indian Head, MD 20640.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 27, 2019