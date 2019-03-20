Patricia A. Rawlings, 83, of Hughesville, MD, passed away on March 1, 2019 at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD. Patricia was born on May 30, 1935 to the late Charles Jett and the late Martha McKenzie in Croom, MD. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sons: Ray Allen Rawlings, Otho Wines Jr.; sister, Marianna Windsor; and brothers: Pelmer (Buddy) Jett and Charles Jett.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Raymond L. Rawlings; children: Sherri R. Beck (Leon), of Niceville, FL; Brian L. Rawlings (Melissa), of Brandywine, MD; Jeffrey G. Rawlings (Barbara), of Colonial Beach, VA; Faye C. Kidwell (John), of Brandywine, MD; sister, Alberta Edman, of Shenandoah, VA; brothers: Arthur Jett, Benjamin Jett, both of Mechanicsville, MD; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; in addition to many nieces and nephews she dearly loved. Her grandson, Cody, provided her with unconditional love and special care in her final months.

Alongside her husband, she was the restaurant owner of Ray's Pier in Benedict, MD. She was a wonderful cook, known for her crab cakes and bread pudding. She collected cookie jars, pig figurines, dolls and antiques. Patricia had a beautiful smile, great sense of humor, was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

Family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Memorial Service and tributes at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD. Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary