Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Scoville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lee Scoville

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia Lee Scoville Obituary
Patricia Lee Scoville, of Chesapeake Beach, MD, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 66. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Mark Scoville; son, Nick; daughters: Kristen, Erin, Kaitlyn; grandchildren: Collin, Ian, Cassidy; sisters: Carol Ann, Mary; brothers: Jimmy, Danny; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved Yorkie "Maddie".
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 4 p.m. at Fellowship Church, 9805 Faith Baptist Church Road, White Plains, MD 20695.
In lieu of flowers, Pat's family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Lupus foundation. (https://www.lupus.org).
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.