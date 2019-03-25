|
Patricia Lee Scoville, of Chesapeake Beach, MD, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the age of 66. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Mark Scoville; son, Nick; daughters: Kristen, Erin, Kaitlyn; grandchildren: Collin, Ian, Cassidy; sisters: Carol Ann, Mary; brothers: Jimmy, Danny; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved Yorkie "Maddie".
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 4 p.m. at Fellowship Church, 9805 Faith Baptist Church Road, White Plains, MD 20695.
In lieu of flowers, Pat's family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Lupus foundation. (https://www.lupus.org).
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 27, 2019