Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
(301) 472-4400
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home Pa
30195 Three Notch Rd
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
17502 Horsehead Road
Brandywine, MD
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Cheltenham,, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hammond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia M. Hammond

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia M. Hammond Obituary
Patricia M. "Pat" Hammond, 85, of Aquasco, MD, passed away on June 22, 2019 in LaPlata, MD. Born on May 26, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Phillip Russell Young and Emily Estelle (DeMarr) Young, both of whom she lost as a young girl. Pat was raised by her grandfather, Edward DeMarr.
Pat married John Edward "Jack" Hammond and together they shared 63 joyful and loving years of marriage. They were "adopted" as members of the Goad family also of Aquasco. They enjoyed the love and friendship the Goad family gave as it grew and evolved into their own extensive family: Ricky and Midgie Goad, Jamie and Amber Guy (Rylie, Brooke and Brody); Richard and Ashley Ednie (Graham, Caden and Kayla) and Brent and Jessica Goad (Charlotte, Gracie and Colton) and many special neighbors.
Pat retired from C&P Telephone Company in 1973. She enjoyed tending to her vast vegetable garden, and loved all animals, especially cats, dogs and birds.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Young. Pat is survived by her husband, Jack; her sister-in-law, Catherine Woods, of Glens Falls, NY; her brother-in-law, Robert Hammond, of Castle Hayne, NC; and her "adopted" family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, June 27th at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Brandywine, MD.
Interment will be on Monday, July 8, 11 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Pat's name to the Humane Society or Tri County Animal Shelter.
Online condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.
Published in The Maryland Independent on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now