Patricia M. "Pat" Hammond, 85, of Aquasco, MD, passed away on June 22, 2019 in LaPlata, MD. Born on May 26, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Phillip Russell Young and Emily Estelle (DeMarr) Young, both of whom she lost as a young girl. Pat was raised by her grandfather, Edward DeMarr.

Pat married John Edward "Jack" Hammond and together they shared 63 joyful and loving years of marriage. They were "adopted" as members of the Goad family also of Aquasco. They enjoyed the love and friendship the Goad family gave as it grew and evolved into their own extensive family: Ricky and Midgie Goad, Jamie and Amber Guy (Rylie, Brooke and Brody); Richard and Ashley Ednie (Graham, Caden and Kayla) and Brent and Jessica Goad (Charlotte, Gracie and Colton) and many special neighbors.

Pat retired from C&P Telephone Company in 1973. She enjoyed tending to her vast vegetable garden, and loved all animals, especially cats, dogs and birds.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Young. Pat is survived by her husband, Jack; her sister-in-law, Catherine Woods, of Glens Falls, NY; her brother-in-law, Robert Hammond, of Castle Hayne, NC; and her "adopted" family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, June 27th at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Brandywine, MD.

Interment will be on Monday, July 8, 11 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Pat's name to the Humane Society or Tri County Animal Shelter.

Online condolences to the family may be made at: www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD. Published in The Maryland Independent on June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary