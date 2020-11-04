Patricia Mae Gray, 78, passed away on October 31, 2020 in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Born on May 4, 1942 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Vernon Burch and Rose P. Burch. A homemaker and mom, Mrs. Gray enjoyed watching NASCAR races, the Washington Redskins, the different wildlife outside her home and loved being with her grandchildren. She loved the sunshine, spending time at the beach and listening to country music. And she was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gray was preceded in death by her husbands Russell Lee Roberts and Harry Gray; daughter Tina Marie Rice; siblings Clarence V. Burch, Mary Theresa Burch, Margaret Louise Copsey and Joseph Nicholas Burch.
She is survived by her children Russell Lee Roberts, Jr. (Diana), Catherine Rose Wilson (Brian), Robert Lee Roberts, Cynthia Anne Ramsey (Kevin), Kimberly Dawn Buckler (George), Franklin Lee Roberts (Linda), Valerie Lynn Queen (Vaughn), Jenifer Mary Yates (Darren), Daniel Lee Roberts (Cassandra); sisters Rosanna Roberts (John), Frances R. O'Neill (Daniel), Bernadette Finkelstein (Elliott); 17 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren with one on the way, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Mrs. Gray on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10AM at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3320 St. Peter's Drive, Waldorf, Maryland 20601. Interment to follow the Mass in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, (Memorial and Honor Program), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or online at www.stjude.org
.