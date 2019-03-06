Home

Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
(301) 934-2920
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church
100 Village St.
Waldorf, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church
100 Village St
Waldorf, MD
Patricia Mary Sharar Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Mary Sharar, 89, of Waldorf, MD, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harry Charles Sharar.
She is survived by her sister, Muriel R. Cipriani; and her children: Gary Sharar; Harry Joseph Sharar and his wife Susan; Susan Salamy and her husband Raymond; Debra Jo LaForest and her husband Mark; and Shana Lee Sharar.
Visitation on Monday, March 11, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, MD 20646. Additional visitation on Tuesday, March 12, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 100 Village St., Waldorf, MD 20602. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.
Memorial contributions in Pat's name are asked to Charles County Special Olympics, 8190 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677.
A full obituary and guestbook for the family is available at: www.raymondfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 8, 2019
