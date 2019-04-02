Paula Marie Greaser-Hayes, 63, of Waldorf, MD, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friend on January 10, 2019. Paula was born on Feb. 14, 1955 in Niagara Falls, NY. She was one of 10 children born to the late Martin Greaser and Catherine (Dineen) Greaser.

Paula worked 42 happy years at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Indian Head, MD. She worked in various positions such as Mechanical Engineer, Branch Manager, and as a Liaison Officer in Contracts and Acquisitions. She managed programs for manufacture, testing and logistics of missiles for Navy ships. She was a trail blazer in all facets of her work experiences. Even though Paula could've retired at 35 years with the government, she loved her career and the many friends she made over the years, she continued to work in the acquisition department as a manager until her passing.

Paula is survived by her one daughter, Larine Greaser, age 38, of Waldorf, MD; her grandson, Queyan Robinson, age 18, of Gaithersburg, MD; and her great grandson, Noah Turner, age 3 months, of Gaithersburg, MD. Alongside her immediate family, she was loved by her cat, Gizmo. She is also survived by seven siblings: Liz (Bill) Putnam, William (Donna) Greaser, Kathleen Wheeler, Julie (Rick) Wheeler, Teres (Sheldon) Charles, Mike Greaser, and John (Marie) Greaser. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews, and by her two longtime best friends, Gloria Savoy and Cathy Berry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hayes III; her mother and father in law, Martha and Joseph Hayes II; her sister, Patricia Greaser-DeWitt; her infant brother; and her lifelong friend/designated sister, Glenna Stafford.

The family will be present to receive friends on April 13, 10 a.m. sharp, at St. Peters Catholic Church in Waldorf, MD, 3320 St Peters Dr., Waldorf, MD 20601. The repast will be held shortly after the service at 12 Noon, at Abberly Square Apartment Community Center at 2350 Eden Woods Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Charles County Literacy Council and the . Published in The Maryland Independent on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary