Paula Shapiro Donahue, 57, of Bryans Road, MD, died on January 30, 2019. She leaves behind her loving husband of 34 years, Randy Donahue; and her adoring daughter, Audrey Donahue.

She is also survived by several loving family members: her mother, Dolores Baker Shapiro; and three sisters: Beth (Dr. Lawrence) Shapiro, Risa Shapiro, Hope (Richard) DeCederfelt; her two brothers-in-law: Anthony and Janet Donahue; and Scott and Susan Donahue. She had many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

Services were held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 4 at The Leisure World Inter-Faith Chapel.

She loved her dogs so very much, especially Goldie. She loved music, puzzles and games in her free time, but she loved her daughter, Audrey, most of all.

Shiva was held at the DeCederfelt residence. Minyan services were held Monday and Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the . Published in The Maryland Independent on Feb. 6, 2019