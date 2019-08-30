Home

Pauline Ballard Frederick


1935 - 2019
Pauline Ballard Frederick Obituary
Pauline Ballard Frederick, 84, passed away on August 15th at her home in Tallahassee, Florida.

She was a loving and devoted mother and faithful friend to all whose lives she touched.

Pauline was born in Egypt, Mississippi on the family farm where she would spend some of her most cherished days.

After high school, Pauline ventured north to Detroit. A blond southern belle with a beautiful smile and singing voice to match she worked clerical jobs by day and continued her education at night.

There she met and married Clayton Russell. They soon moved from Detroit to southern Maryland where they raised their two daughters.

With her second husband, Charles Frederick, she turned her love of plants into a small business providing plants and staging for weddings and events in and around Washington, D.C. including Andrews Air Force Base. Pauline was a member of the Military Officers' Auxiliary Association (MOAA) and a life member of the of the VFW Auxillary.

Pauline retired and moved to Tallahassee in 2002 to be closer to her daughters.

Pauline was predeceased by husbands, Clayton E. Russell and Charles W. Frederick. Survivors include daughters Lynda Russell Woodard (Liddon), Tallahassee, FL and Sandra Helin (Wallace), Austin, TX.

Memorial contributions may be made to or The .
Published in The Maryland Independent on Sept. 4, 2019
