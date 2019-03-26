Pearl Marie Pichola, 92, formerly of Williamsport, PA, died on March 23, 2019 in La Plata, MD.

Pearl was a devout Catholic; a member of St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church for 43 years and Holy Ghost Catholic Church for 11 years.

She loved the Phillies and spending time with her family.

Pearl is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Mary Worhach; husband of 47 years, Michael Pichola Sr.; three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her sons: Michael Pichola Jr. (Pamela), of Swan Point, MD; Thomas Pichola (Mary), of Lafayette Hill, PA; her sister, Mary; grandchildren: Lesley Giancoli (Thomas), Christopher Pichola, Kate Ineson (Chris), John Pichola (Samrina), Daniel Pichola, Timothy Pichola; and great grandchildren: Dylan Giancoli, Emma Giancoli, and William Ineson.

A viewing for Pearl will be held at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Issue, MD, on April 1 at 11 a.m. until her Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date in Elysburg, PA.

Memorial contributions in Pearl's name may be made to Sagepoint Memory Care, 10200 La Plata Rd., La Plata, MD 20646.

Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 29, 2019