Peggy Jean Crawford Lambert, 82, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Peggy was born on Nov. 2, 1936 in Martinsburg, WV, to the late George Robert Crawford and the late Elizabeth Virginia "Sis" Bardino Crawford.

Peggy was a dedicated homemaker who loved babies and enjoyed spoiling all the children in her life, as well as watching NASCAR, the Redskins, and old westerns. For years, she could often be found under a pop-up tent grilling hamburgers, hot dogs, and Italian sausages in the parking lot of the Harley dealership in Hughesville, at many motorcycle races, or at her children's high school sporting events. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Robert Scott Lambert; and daughter-in-love, Cheryl Lynne Hillard Lambert.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Thomas Wade Lambert Jr.; her children: Thomas Wade Lambert III (Nina), of Waldorf, MD; Susan Diane Lambert Cable, of Hughesville, MD; eight grandchildren: Thom (Melissa), Travis (Lauren), Tyler (Amy), CatieBeth (Richard), Emily (Harrison), Ryan (Allison), Anthony, Justin; and nine great grandchildren: Felix, Pepper, Amelia, Carl, Oscar, Corbin, Sawyer, Francis, Olive; a brother, Robert Wayne Crawford (Carolyn); her sisters: Janet Crawford Owens (Dick), Kaye "Suzie" Crawford Bartley (Jimmy), Betty Crawford Creek (Paul); and many nieces and nephews. Every member of her family was each secretly her favorite and will miss her unconditional love and support dearly.