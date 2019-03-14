|
|
Peggy Jo-An Schmidt, 84, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
The beloved wife of William Richard Schmidt; mother of Terry Walker, Tina (Bill) Lackey, Tammy Chaffee; grandmother of Kimberly, Pamela, Billy, Rebecca, and Lynsey. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to Peggy's Life Celebration on Friday, March 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD, where her services will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to make memorial contributions to Children's National Health System. https://childrensnational.org
Published in The Maryland Independent on Mar. 20, 2019